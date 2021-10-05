The 100th Fall Festival is currently underway on Evansville's west side and that means thousands will descend onto Franklin Street to support their favorite non-profits and eat their weight in fried foods.

Ok, that may be a bit of an exaggeration, and there is certainly more to Fall Festival than just fried foods, but let's be honest, those fried foods are really what the fest is known for. You can literally find just about anything you can imagine deep-fried or sugar-coated along Franklin Street. Whether you're looking for sweet or savory, it is waiting for you at Fall Festival.

Aside from the food, there are of course carnival rides for the kids and the kids at heart as well as classic carnival games too. There is entertainment all throughout the festival and of course, the big parade on Saturday where people line Franklin Streets to watch the floats and other participates roll by. There is even a half-pot. New in recent years is the addition of the half-pot drawing.

But at the end of the day, it really is all about the food - because that is how we support the non-profits that are selling it. For a lot of the organizations that participate with food booths, Fall Festival is their biggest moneymaker of the entire year.

So what exactly do you need to know before you head down to Franklin Street and what should you plan to bring with you? If these are questions you are asking yourself, you're in luck because we have compiled a Fall Festival Survival Guide, just for you. Keep scrolling!

Evansville's Fall Festival Survival Guide We've put together a guide to help you enjoy (and survive!) Evansville's annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival on Franklin Street - the 2nd Largest Street Festival in the Country!