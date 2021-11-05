See How Much Princeton, Indiana Changed in 10 Years [GALLERY]
I enjoy looking through older photos to see how much things have changed. Not just the people in the pictures, but the houses, streets, and buildings, too. Google Maps has a nifty little feature that will take you back to their 2007 street tour.
How Does it Work?
When you click on the little timer, you can scroll through the years that Google has pictures of. You can select the magnifying icon to see the older pic in the full-frame.
Prepare Yourself
If you get even a tad bit sentimental walking down memory lane, just make sure that you are in the right frame of mind. Since Google Maps allows you to literally walk past your childhood home, or see that it's no longer there. Sometimes, it's tempting to virtually walk to my Nana's house, and that always punches me in the feels.
Princeton: Then and Now
The first thing that really stood out to me in the comparison pics was the street conditions. They were very deteriorated and so were a lot of the buildings. So much changed between 2007 and 2012, and even more, has changed since then. Maybe after Greek's Candy is restored, Google will come back and update its map.