Old School Fire Department Vehicle For Sale in Illinois For Under $10k

Looking for a unique Christmas gift? How about a vintage fire department vehicle?

Someone is selling a box truck that was once used by Rutland Fire Protection District in Illinois. The vehicle was used for vehicular extrication purposes by the department.

Think of all the possibilities this vehicle could be used for.

Food truck

Delivery truck

Mobile boutique

A party place for tailgating

A vehicle for camping/traveling adventures.

Let's have a better look at this interesting ride.

LOOK Inside This Vintage Illinois Fire Department Extrication Vehicle from the 1970's This unique vehicle was listed on Facebook Marketplace in December 2021.

Update: The vehicle is currently listed as "pending" on Facebook's marketplace. Don't get too bummed because the idea for the future of this truck involves something you can enjoy even though you might not own the truck.

