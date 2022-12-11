Recently, I wrote about a Rockford woman, Ashley Spielmann, who went viral on TikTok for dyeing her miniature Schnauzer's fur like the Grinch. Now, the groomer speaks out.

After I shared the TikTok video that racked up over 10 million views in just a few days, people had A LOT to say about the dog owner and the groomer for dyeing a miniature Schnauzer's fur for the holidays.

I spoke with the groomer, Hailey Meighan, from Muddy Paws Pet Services, and she has been getting a ton of backlash since the video. The internet loves jumping to conclusions, so Hailey wanted to set the record straight:

"As there is a lot of positive and negative comments I’d like to try to clear the air and give a little perspective. As the groomer of Rizzo I want people to understand that I have been grooming Rizzo every 4-6 weeks since he was 6 weeks old."

Via Ashley Spielmann Via Ashley Spielmann loading...

Ashley, Rizzo's owner, trusted Hailey during the entire process. Rizzo was a happy and healthy dog before the grooming appointment and still the same dog after his fur was dyed with non-toxic, vegan, and pet-friendly dye! It was like any other spa day, but with a little extra pop of color!

"Rizzo is a miniature Schnauzer, the breed is known for looking sad, mad, or grumpy... I fully pay attention to a dogs health and well being during a fun process like this. I don’t do this to just any dog. The dog has to be fully trained on the grooming process and be comfortable the ENTIRE, and I can assure you he was." - Hailey

Get our free mobile app

Many people took it to the comment section of the video to bash Hailey for professionally dyeing Rizzo, but others had lighter reactions:

TikTok TikTok loading...

TikTok TikTok' loading...

TikTok TikTok loading...

And the best comment by far:

TikTok TikTok loading...

People will disapprove of anything if you let them. Sometimes it's just a matter of educating those about the process to put their mind at ease.

"To call it abuse or animal cruelty crosses the line. As a pet professional I would NEVER EVER put an animals life in danger. Rizzo is living it up and loving all the fun and positive attention he is getting and shows no signs of distress after his fun spa day!"

Here are other photos of beautiful dogs that Hailey has dyed. They're happy, unique, and colorful without any damage to their health!

Via Hailey Via Hailey loading...

Hailey talked on the local news about the viral video, too:

24 Spoiled Rockford Dogs That Are Guaranteed to Make You Saw "AW!" What the dog wants, the dog gets.