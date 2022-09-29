If you love watching the Food Network, don't miss this Sunday's (10/2) episode of 'Outrageous Pumpkins' featuring the awesome carving skills of one Rockford business owner.

Outrageous Pumpkin Carver in Rockford, Illinois

Please allow me to introduce you to Lincoln Bias, an award-winning fruit and vegetable carver who lives right here in Rockford...

Lincoln Bias via Facebook Lincoln Bias via Facebook loading...

Besides creating incredible edible masterpieces and mastering the art of Kae Sa Luk, (the Thai art of transforming fruits and vegetables into elaborate displays), Lincoln also owns Buckbee Weed Co. in Rockford.

Lincoln Bias' Instagram says his carving skills are self-taught, and I am beyond amazed at what he has created in the past. Here are just a few beautiful examples I found on Lincoln's Facebook...



I think you get my point, Lincoln Bias is crazy talented, and soon his talents will be featured on the Food Network show, Outrageous Pumpkins!

Lincoln Bias on Food Network's 'Outrageous Pumpkins'

This Sunday, October 2, 2022, Lincoln Bias will be one of the seven best pumpkin carvers in America competing for a $25,000 grand prize on the season 3 premiere of "Outrageous Pumpkins" on Food Network.

Here's a preview of the awesomeness in store this season on "Outrageous Pumpkins"...

The competition on season 3 of Outrageous Pumpkins will take place over 4 weeks with the final episode airing on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Here's the description of this week's episode call "Giant Jacks" on Food Network's website;

Host Sunny Anderson asks seven carvers to create massive jack-o'-lanterns that tell a ghost story. Then, each carver must create four nesting jack-o'-lanterns that are just as enchanting on their own as they are when they come together.

Doesn't that sound fun and incredibly challenging? I sure think so!

Will Lincoln Bias of Rockford make it all the way to the end? Let's tune in and cheer him on!

26 Horror Movies Filmed or Set in Illinois These popular horror movies either were filmed in or the storyline was set in Illinois.