There is some crazy stuff that goes down in Rockford, Illinois. From shootings, to road rage, to panhandlers fighting in the street, Rockford has it all.

...including shady residents who steal from their neighbors.

First off, we all know what a Ring doorbell is, right? If you don't, I'll catch you up to speed.

It's a popular gadget that allows you to talk with visitors without even having to open your front door. Like a normal doorbell you push the button, but also the built-in camera records everything you say and do! It's really convenient to avoid solicitors and monitor your property even when you are not home.

Typically, people save recordings from their Ring if they're funny or if anything suspicious is happening in the neighborhood. Sometimes these videos solve crimes in the Stateline, which is great!

And sometimes, my parents catch a video of my sister's Golden Retriever dragging my dad across the yard.. it was HILARIOUS. That's for another day, though.

What my friend caught on her Ring doorbell a few months back is not what you'd expect. I thought it was just going to be her neighbor walking around looking suspicious, but no.

It had to be around 2am or 3am when this went down. My friend had checked her Ring doorbell after getting a notification there was motion. This is what she saw:

The man takes an extension cord he found in my friend's backyard and plugs it into her house. Then, he takes the other end all the way to his apartment. This guy really stole my friend's electricity in the middle of the night. The property owner of the house next door told my friend he witnessed the guy doing it in the middle of the night, too.

Has this ever happened to you? Has anybody ever stolen your electricity?

