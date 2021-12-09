We all have that one friend who likes weird things. In my circle, I'm that friend. I find beauty in unusual places and consider things that some might find odd to be art. That's why I was so excited when I discovered Corkscrew Curiosities late last year. At the time, they were located inside The Elm in Henderson, Kentucky but they have just recently moved into their new, larger location!

Corkscrew Curiosities is definitely the best place to find something that will make your mother uncomfortable the next time she comes to visit or a great gift for the weirdling in your life.

Corkscrew Curiosities originally opened their doors inside The Elm on Halloween 2020. The moment that I peeped inside this little space full of weird, wild wonders, I fell in love and I was so excited to learn that they have just opened their all-new, larger location. If I told you that they sell curiosities and oddities, I'd be doing a disservice to what you might find but that's a good place to start. Looking for love letters from the 1930s? You can find them at Corkscrew Curiosities. How about ethically sourced wet specimens (deceased animals preserved in jars)? Yep. That too. You'll also find uranium glass, mounted insects, vintage medical equipment (oh, hello speculum!), X-rays, 1940s magazines, and other ephemera as well as funerary items and even teeth.

Corkscrew Curiosities is owned and operated by cousins Jasmine and Kyla who share a love of thrifting and treasure hunting thanks to the many adventures they shared with their grandmother, Anna Jane Stanley. Not only did grandmother bestow a love of thrifting, picking, and treasure hunting on her granddaughters, but it's her legacy that lends itself to the name of the business these young entrepreneurs share. Anna Jane once owned Corkscrew Deli at First and Main in downtown Henderson, just around the corner from where Corkscrew Curiosities can be found today. Jasmine and Kyla say it's their "dream to be just around the corner from our Nana's deli, carrying on her legacy of small business and treasure hunting."

You can still find them in Henderson and you're still going to find all of the strange and unusual things, you're just going to find more of it with more room to look around! They tell us,

We're really excited to have moved into our own space! It's given us plenty of room for more shop space as well as a dedicated shipping department for online sales. We've been able to really expand our Etsy and other online platforms as well as extend our shop hours to try to accommodate those that work during the day. We're now carrying more items from local artists - wet specimens from Alluring Lurid, mounted insects from Amothecary, and stickers /prints /pins from ArtbyPizzaFace. We're really excited about this space and are putting new things out every day, as well as rotating out old stock to keep things fresh.

Find Corkscrew Curiosities at their new location 2250 S. Green Street, Henderson, Kentucky - look on the left side of the building for the orange door! You can also visit their Etsy shop and find them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok too, as well as on their website, CorkscrewCurio.com. Keep scrolling to see some of the amazingly weird, strange and unusual items you can find at Corkscrew Curiosities.

