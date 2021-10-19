Get ready to celebrate Halloween and Pride together with one amazing, virtual event taking place this weekend!

Spooky Pride was originally planned as an in-person event at Haynie's Corner, but because of the continued presence of both Covid-19 and the Delta variant in our community, River City Pride organizers made the tough decision to pivot the Halloween festivities to a virtual event for 2021. 103 GBF is incredibly proud to be a supporting sponsor of this wonderful LGBTQIA+ event.

Organizers explained previously on social media that, after consulting with local health officials, they felt it is in the best interest of the community, volunteers and attendees but in particular our LGBTQIA+ community to host the event virtually.

The LGBTQIA+ community is disproportionately impacted by immunocompromising conditions that make it even more clear that it is our duty to protect our attendees, volunteers, and team. As your Pride organization, we are charged with pursuing the greater good, no matter how difficult the decision. But don’t count us out entirely…

Get ready to get spooky and have a ton of fun! River City Pride will be airing a Facebook Live event, Spooky Virtual Pride, on Saturday, October 23rd from 3 pm - 7 pm and they have invited me to be their Celebrity Guest Host. As an ally and someone who cares deeply for a number of people within the local LGBTQIA+ community, I am both honored and excited to host the evening's festivities.

Now, traditionally, Pride events are held in the month of June, and while "a bit unconventional," our friends at River City Pride, wanted to tie into the celebration of National Coming Out Day which took place earlier this month on October 11th.

So what can you expect from this Virtual Spooky Pride Event? Well, first of all - it is inclusive, meaning all are welcome to tune in and attend. The virtual Pride event is hosted by River City Pride, "Evansville's newest LGBTQ+ organization designed to unite, educate, and serve the community" and will take place through a livestream using Facebook. To view the event live, just follow this link.

To learn more about the events and resources offered by River City Pride, be sure to visit their website, INRiverCityPride.net. For those looking for resources for LGBTQIA+ teens in middle and high school, be sure you check out GEY - Greater Evansville Youth. In the meantime, mark your calendar for October 23rd and get ready to celebrate the most colorful spooky season Evansville has ever seen! RSVP to the Facebook live event here.

