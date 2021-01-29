New businesses are planned for Evansville's latest east side development known as The Promenade and one of them will let you enjoy an adult beverage and help you with your golf game.

The Facebook page, Evansville 411 News shared a photo of the complex that currently houses Mister Bs Pizza and Wings located at 1340 Hirschland Road. There they mention what is expected to be coming to the property based on the Site Review Committee agenda for their meeting to take place on Monday, February 1, 2021. While there is no name announced yet, one of the businesses is expected to be an insurance office.

The other will be a bar and golf simulator called Club 18. We can only assume that the name is a play off "club" being both an entertainment hotspot and an implement that you swing while playing golf and "18" to being a reference to the number of holes typically played in a full round of golf. The post from Evansville 411 News doesn't offer any additional details about Club 18 but they will have to serve food of some kind considering Indiana liquor laws dictate that food must be served. From IN.gov,

premises where alcoholic beverages are consumed by the "drink" are required to have food service available, at all times, for at least 25 persons. Minimum food service required consists of hot soups, hot sandwiches, coffee, milk, and soft drinks

There is no word on when the new Club 18 is expected to open in Evansville. As far as the golf simulators go, Club 18 won't be the first in the Tristate to offer this recreational option. You may remember in fall of 2019 I shared with you Owensboro's first HD Golf and Live Sports Simulator offering world class championship golf course play in an indoor setting but also Fast-Pitch baseball, Zombie hunting and more.

