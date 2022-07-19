Top Hot Sauce Companies In United States Coming To Illinois Fest

If you love your sauces hot and spicy, then this Illinois festival is the place for you this weekend.

You're Either In Or Out With Hot Sauce

When it comes to the hot sauce, you're either all in or out. There's no middle ground. I'm sorry but "a little heat" doesn't count. Personally, I'm not a hot sauce guy. I know plenty of people who are. My dad put it on food as many people do with ketchup or ranch. I never understood how he could do that. I'll skip the ass burn.

It's Time To Celebrate Hot Sauce In Illinois

This weekend is an excellent time to be in Illinois for hot sauce fans because it's the 3rd annual IL Hot Sauce Expo 2022. The location is 121 North Chicago Street in Joliet. It's Saturday, July 23rd (11 am to 11 pm) and Sunday, July 24th (10 am to 6 pm). General admission tickets are on sale now ($10 in advance and $15 at the door). Kids 10 and under are free. VIP packages are available. Info, HERE.

Other Attractions Besides Hot Sauce

Of course, there will be plenty of free hot sauce tastings and samples. Wash it down with craft beers and specialty drinks. Lots of food vendors. Live music. Lucha Libre wrestling. The Stage of Doom features extreme eating challenges and the world's hottest pepper. Attempts to break Guinness World Records. Cash prizes. The hot sauce expo includes the best in the United States (LIST). Meet and greet with creators. Booze and infuse drink-making competition. Don't worry, there will be plenty of ice-cold water available too to help wash it down.

For more info, HERE.

