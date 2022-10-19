Halloween is almost here and that means one thing and one thing only - trick-or-treating! You can join several area law enforcement agencies and local community organizations for a safe and fun trick-or-treating experience.

In The "Olden Days" of Trick-or-Treating

This may date me a bit, but when I was a kid, we would get geared up in our Halloween costumes, grab our treat bags and orange plastic pumpkin pails, and head off down the street, going door to door, visiting all of the neighbors in hopes of filling our bags full of candy. Of course, our families knew almost all of the other families on the street back then. Or maybe our parents just didn't worry as much as we do now...

Things Change - And So Has Trick-or-Treating

It seems nowadays, with the age of technology and social media meant to connect us and bring us together, it has instead brought us further apart with many of us not knowing who our neighbors even are. It makes it a little harder to feel comfortable when we're sending our kids up to knock on a stranger's door to ask for candy. Fortunately, we live in a community that is full of fun, family-friendly Halloween events so our kids can still enjoy dressing up and collecting candy while staying safe.

A Safe Trick-or-Treating Experience

When it comes to safe Halloween events, you would be hard-pressed to find one safer than the Drugs are a Trick NOT a Treat event being hosted by Cops Connecting with Kids and in partnership with area law enforcement, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), as well as local community organizations.

In Partnership with the DEA, area law enforcement, and community organizations. Cops Connecting With Kids is proud to bring Drugs are a Trick NOT a Treat to Evansville. This is a safe trick-or-treat event geared at putting prevention materials in the hands of youth and families.

When and Where

This safe trick-or-treating event will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Evansville's Historic Bosse Field located at 23 North Main Street. The Drugs are a Trick NOT a Treat event will take place from 5 pm until 7 pm that evening.



More About Cops Connecting with Kids

Cops Connecting with Kids was first founded in 2014 as a way to help local law enforcement connect on a personal level with area youth in hopes of building positive, lasting relationships. The organization is a 501 c 3 designated non-profit and since it started, Cops Connecting with Kids has allowed nearly 400 area kids to experience the magic of Disney, all while building those positive connections with police.

The mission of Cops Connecting with Kids Inc. is to build positive relationships between members of the law enforcement profession and the youth in their local communities, through open and honest channels of communication, mentorship, and connectivity.