Go Inside the Magical Moments of the Cops Connecting with Kids Disney Adventure

No matter how old you are, when you are at the happiest place on Earth, you can't help but experience Disney Magic.

Officer Taylor Merriss with the Evansville Police Department hanging out at my favorite place to eat at Disney - Chef Mickey's. And yes, that is Chef Mickey posing with them.

Photo: Cops Connecting With Kids Disney Adventure

Some of my favorite people are in my favorite place in the world...Walt Disney World! I am so excited for the 80 students selected to go on the Cops Connecting with Kids Disney Adventure trip. They are creating memories that will last a lifetime and bonding with teachers, classmates, teachers, mentors, and police officers.

A Special Moment Between Friends

Photo: Cops Connecting With Kids Disney Adventure Facebook Page

A little prayer was shared between a group before the bus trip to Nashville, Tennessee. From there the excited students flew to Orlando, Florida.

A Sprinkle of Pixie Dust

Photo: Cops Connecting With Kids Disney Adventure Facebook Page

You never know who’s watching and listening. This kind heart was behind us in line with her friends. She hands me a gift card- I love what you guys are doing. This is so amazing. Go buy them a sweet treat or gift.

Thank you Southwest Airlines for showing us some special love!

Photo: Cops Connecting With Kids Disney Adventure Facebook Page

Cops Connecting With Kids Disney Adventure 2023 Thanks to fundraising efforts and generous donors, the 2023 Cops Connecting with Kids Disney Adventure has added another Evansville, Indiana school. That makes a total of ten area schools awarding select students with the trip of a lifetime.





The mission of Cops Connecting with Kids Inc. is to build positive relationships between members of the law enforcement profession and the youth in their local communities, through open and honest channels of communication, mentorship, and connectivity.

