Learn Disney Leadership at Cops Connecting with Kids Fundraiser

I had the opportunity to go to Walt Disney World when I was in elementary school. My grandparents took me, and we created memories that I'll never forget. I really feel like that one trip really shaped who I've become today. It may sound cheesy, but it really is a magical place.

So, it's no surprise that I love the Cops Connecting with Kids organization. Since 2014, Cops Connecting with Kids has given has provided 296 EVSC middle school students an all expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World. In 2019, Henderson schools were able to get involved, and in 2021 Princeton students will be on the trip, too. Officers and teachers work together to choose students that are really trying to be good citizens. They don't have to have straight A's, they just need to stay out of trouble.

Fundraising is essential, so the families do not have to take on any trip costs. The next big fundraiser is pretty unique. Jeffrey Barnes is a world-renowned Disney keynote speaker and has written books about Walt Disney, including Wisdom of Walt. He will be hosting a Leadership Seminar at The Victory Theatre as a fundraiser for Cops Connecting With Kids next month. We talked with Officer Phil Smith about what to expect at the seminar.

Attendance is limited to 150 and the admission is $150

Email bbolin@evansvillepolice.com to register

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 8:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M.

Leadership Seminar

2019 Disney trip Cops Connecting with Kids Facebook