‘Sweet on Youth’ Cookie Contest Supporting Evansville’s Promise Zone

Can you believe that we are just weeks away from Easter? It will be here before we know it, and GaylaCake has a fun way for kids to give back to our community, and eat cookies.

Kids 14 and under have a chance to win the ‘Sweet on Youth’ Easter cookie decorating contest with GaylaCake. For $7 you can pick up everything you’ll need to decorate your cookie. All you have to do is post your cookie pic on the Gayla Cake FB page, and 3 celebrity judges will select 2 winners. Not to sway you or anything, but I am one of those judges, and I love cookies!

GaylaCake is a big supporter of The Promise Zone Youth, which works to improve the academic, social and emotional well-being of our youth and families. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville and Cops Connecting With Kids.

Gayla Cake

Rules: Participants must 14 years or younger No inappropriate images or language Be as creative as you want All entries are to be posted to the Facebook page by Easter Sunday at 4:00 P.M. Entry cookie packets can be purchased at Gayla Cake Starting Saturday, March 20th at 9:00 A.M. through April 3, 2021 at 5:30 P.M.

About Cops Connecting with Kids:

Founded in 2014, the Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office has provided 296 EVSC middle school students an all expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World to build strong relationships between area youth and law enforcement.

About Boys and Girls Club of Evansville:

To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Membership is $10 annually. This includes all academic, recreational, social programs, trips, & snack daily.