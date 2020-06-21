Be MY Guest – Shanna From The Boys & Girls Club is Back [Podcast]

The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville has been staying busy during the couple months of coronavirus quarantines and shutdowns. Even though kiddos couldn't come to the club, the club's services were still needed more than ever.

Like so many other organizations, the Boys & Girls Club had to get creative and find new ways to serve the community - they did that by stepping up there online game, big time. But now, the Boys & Girls Club has opened back up, just in time for summer. Their summer program is underway, and runs through August 4th.

Our friend Shanna Groeninger is the Resource Development Director for the Boys & Girls Club, and she came on the MY Morning Show to tell us more about the program. You also gives us an update on what parents and kids should expect when they arrive at the club, and how things have been going during the first week back.

The Boys & Girls Club has also teamed up with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship for a special Hole In One Shootout. Over the next several weeks, golfers can enter the shootout for a chance to win a 2020 Cadillac Escalade from Romain Cadillac. It's $20 to enter each shootout (proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville), and each participant will receive a full-week pass to the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, August 24-30.

The first shootout is this Saturday (June 20th) from 8am-12n at Oak Meadow Country Club. See the schedule below for more shootout opportunities.

6/27 Cambridge Golf Course from 8am-11am

6/27 McDonald Golf Course from 8am-11am

7/11 Cambridge Golf Course from 8am-11am

7/18 Rolling Hills Country Club from 8am-11am

7/18 McDonald Golf Course from 8am-11am

8/8 Evansville Country Club from 8am-11am

8/8 Helfrich Golf Course from 8am-12n

8/23 The Bridges Golf Course of Henderson from 9am-1pm