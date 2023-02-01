Indiana Drivers Can Support the Boys & Girls Club With New Specialty License Plate
You now have the opportunity to show your support for the Boys & Girls Club all year long, for all to see, with a new specialty license plate.
The Boys & Girls Club has been impacting young lives in America for over 160 years, and the club here in Evansville recently celebrated its 65th anniversary. It is very possible that you or someone you know has benefitted from the programs offered by the Boys & Girls Club.
There are several ways that you can help the Boys & Girls Club - you can donate money, supplies, or maybe some of your time. All donations are important, and they are all appreciated. New in 2023, your support of the club can be more visible than ever. The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville shared the following information on Facebook:
Indiana motorists can now purchase a specialty plate featuring the BGC logo! You may purchase your BGC license plate REGARDLESS of when your plate registration is due by paying a fee of $9.50 for an early change plus the specialty plate fee of $45. These are available for purchase at any BMV branch, online at www.IN.gov/BMV, BMV Connect kiosks, or BMV partial service providers. $25 from every plate will support Boys & Girls Clubs in Indiana.
The money raised through these specialty license plates will allow the Boys & Girls Club to continue providing "guidance-oriented character development programs for children 6 to 18 years old, and nurturing young people’s self-esteem by instilling in them a sense of belonging, usefulness, influence, and competence." (bgclubevv.org)
SEE: 35 Personalized License Plates the Indiana BMV Rejected
- Carries a meaning or connotation offensive to good taste and decency;
- Would be misleading; or
- The BMV otherwise considers improper for issuance.