Boys & Girls Club of Evansville Announce Youth of the Year Recipients

The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville recently held a special luncheon where some very special young people were recognized - 24 young people to be precise. Why 24 kids? Well, that number represents a youth of the month, for the past 12 months, from both Boys & Girls Club locations (Main Unit and Fulton Unit) in Evansville. Two kids a month for 12 months equals 24 kids. Yay math! These young people are recognized for their "contributions to family, school, themselves, and the Boys & Girls Club."

The purpose of the luncheon was to recognize two young members (out of the 24) as the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville Youth of the Year. Three Youth of the Month members presented to a panel of judges, which then determined who would be the Youth of the Year for each local unit. Are you ready to meet the winners?

Keiana Ivy - Youth of the Year for the Main Unit

Bailey Payne - Youth of the Year for the Fulton Unit

What's Next for the Youth of the Year?

Youth of the Year is a national program with the Boys & Girls Club of America, which means that winners from clubs all around the country are competing to be national Youth of the Year. Keiana will represent Evansville at the state competition coming up in April, where she will compete against 35 other young people from Indiana clubs. From there, she will have the chance to advance to the regional and then, hopefully, the national competition.

Youth of the Year is the highest honor a club member can receive. The national winner will represent all of the Boys & Girls Clubs for the next year. This includes "traveling to address various groups on youth issues and the role Boys & Girls Clubs play in changing young lives."

Boys & Girls Club of Evansville Main Unit

