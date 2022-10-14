Things are going to get spooky (and pretty darn adorable too!) at Evansville's Washington Square Mall this Halloween season as Voices, Inc hosts Drive Thru Boo. This family-friendly, drive-through style trick-or-treat experience should definitely be on your must-haunt list for the kids!

Convenient Trick or Treating From the Car

Your little ghosts, goblins, and ghouls - or your princesses and superheroes will enjoy a one-of-a-kind trick-or-treating experience all from the comfort and safety of the car. While costumes are optional, they are welcome

When and Where

The Drive Thru Boo is free to attend and vehicles will be routed through the Washington Square Mall parking lot where they will stop at all of the stations handing out candy and treats on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The event will begin at 1 pm and all cars in line before the 3:30 pm cut-off will be allowed to drive through to collect candy.

More About Voices

Voice, Inc is a local non-profit organization that advocates for the rights of and quality of care for Vanderburgh county residents living in long-term care facilities.

Services include: investigation of complaints, resolution of problems, and protection of resident rights. VOICES Inc. also provides information/training to residents, the general public, and nursing home staff on long-term care issues such as quality of life and care, selection of a nursing home, and sources of payment for care. VOICES Inc. delivers quarterly newsletters to nursing home residents reminding them of their resident rights and who to contact for assistance if there are any problems.

To learn more about Voices, Inc you can visit their website.