You've probably heard the 'Dead Mall' expression and immediately think about Washington Square Mall. That may be true for now, but the Evansville Rescue Mission plans to bring it back to life with a new shopping experience, plus a new coffee shop.

Exciting New Shopping Experience

The Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission is located inside Washington Square Mall and offers a completely different thrift shopping experience. This promises to be a huge opportunity for the ERM and Washington Square Mall. And by huge, I'm talking over 11,000 square feet, complete with a new storefront facing Green River Road.

Soft Opening Friday, June 3, 2022

Here's the BIG secret: If you're reading this, stop what you are doing and head over to Washington Square Mall BEFORE 3:30 PM, and you can do some early shopping! Yes, The Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission is open just for a little sneak peek inside Washington Square Mall. After today, the store will close, and prep for the Grand Opening on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 10:00 AM.

See The Progress

Thrifting and Coffee

You read that right - Not only will the Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission become a destination for the most unique shopping but there will also be a coffee shop! Mission Grounds will open in July 2022.

All the proceeds from these new stores will go to provide food, shelter, and programming for our guests and residents at the Mission.

