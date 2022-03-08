Do you remember playing the phone game? You would tie one styrofoam cup to another with string, and then try to talk to your friends. The whole object is to see if you can actually hear what they are saying, and you usually get it wrong. That's what the confusion about which stores in Evansville are moving, and which one is not.



via GIPHY

Evansville Rescue Mission Thrift Store IS Moving

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

Currently, the Evansville Rescue Mission's Thrift Store is located at 2420 Washington Avenue. Back in February ERM announced they would be moving their thrift store into Washington Square Mall. They have a target open date set for June 6, 2022.



via GIPHY

Cue The Social Media Posts

This announcement is very exciting and if you don't read the full story, you might think that this has something to do with the World Wide Missions Consignment Store, but it doesn't.

World Wide Missions Consignment Store is Staying on Congress

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

I feel for the folks answering the phone and online questions at World Wide Missions. Even after they posted in fact that they ARE NOT MOVING, there were comments asking about the move.

"Where are you moving to?" Ethan Howard

"People always get World Wide Missions, and Evansville Rescue Mission Thrift Shop confused. Evansville Rescue Mission Thrift Shop is moving from Washington Avenue to Washington Square Mall." Janet Sue Duckworth

"Don't you just love people talk?" Christi Neale Best

Recapping:

The Mission World Consignment Store is staying right where they are.

The Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission will be located inside Washington Square Mall and will offer a completely different thrift shopping experience. This promises to be a huge opportunity for the ERM and Washington Square Mall. And by huge, I'm talking over 11,000 square feet, complete with a new storefront facing Green River Road.



via GIPHY

Read More: Southern Indiana Dead Mall Washington Square Coming Back to Life

Then & Now - Evansville's Washington Square Mall Through the Years Evansville is home to a lot of unique buildings including the first enclosed retail shopping center in Indiana. Yes, our very own Washington Square Mall was the place to be when it opened in 1963. If you walk through the mall today, you would never guess how alive the shops were, even through the 1980s. Enjoy this walk down memory lane I've put together, and maybe someday there will be new life inside 5011 Washington Ave.