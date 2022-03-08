Thrift Store Moving to Washington Square Mall in Evansville but It’s NOT the Mission Store
Do you remember playing the phone game? You would tie one styrofoam cup to another with string, and then try to talk to your friends. The whole object is to see if you can actually hear what they are saying, and you usually get it wrong. That's what the confusion about which stores in Evansville are moving, and which one is not.
Evansville Rescue Mission Thrift Store IS Moving
Currently, the Evansville Rescue Mission's Thrift Store is located at 2420 Washington Avenue. Back in February ERM announced they would be moving their thrift store into Washington Square Mall. They have a target open date set for June 6, 2022.
Cue The Social Media Posts
This announcement is very exciting and if you don't read the full story, you might think that this has something to do with the World Wide Missions Consignment Store, but it doesn't.
World Wide Missions Consignment Store is Staying on Congress
I feel for the folks answering the phone and online questions at World Wide Missions. Even after they posted in fact that they ARE NOT MOVING, there were comments asking about the move.
Recapping:
The Mission World Consignment Store is staying right where they are.
The Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission will be located inside Washington Square Mall and will offer a completely different thrift shopping experience. This promises to be a huge opportunity for the ERM and Washington Square Mall. And by huge, I'm talking over 11,000 square feet, complete with a new storefront facing Green River Road.
