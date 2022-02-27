Long before we had Millennials there were Mallrats. If you grew up in the 80s and 90s getting to hang out at the mall was something pretty special. It meant you had cool parents that trusted you or you were an expert at sneaking out of the house. Either way, you made some pretty awesome memories at a spot that most teens these days just wouldn't understand.

What in the World is a Mall Rat?

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the definition of a Mall Rat is, 'A person who habitually spends a lot of time in shopping malls.' The term was first officially used in 1982 and made popular by the cult classic 1995 movie Mallrats.

I spent way too much time watching clips of Mallrats, hoping to find one that wasn't too offensive to share with you, but the whole movie is sprinkled with adult content and language. If that sort of thing doesn't bother you, it is worth a watch to see a baby Ben Affleck, before he became 'Bennifer 2.0'.

Washington Square Mall is Perfect for BFF Throwback Photoshoot

Simply Savvy Photography took some awesome throwback pics in a 90s inspired BFF photoshoot. Owner, Amanda reminisced about her Mall Baby days, in a post she shared with Tay and Ashlyn's photos. You can see all of the pics below, along with Amanda's fond memories of her mall days.

Best Friends Recreate 90's Throwback Memories with Retro Photoshoot at Evansville's Washington Square Mall Simply Savvy Photography recreated everyone's favorite 90's mall memories in a retro photoshoot featuring Tay and Ashlyn. They brought the fun back to present-day Washington Square Mall.

Then & Now - Evansville's Washington Square Mall Through the Years Evansville is home to a lot of unique buildings including the first enclosed retail shopping center in Indiana. Yes, our very own Washington Square Mall was the place to be when it opened in 1963. If you walk through the mall today, you would never guess how alive the shops were, even through the 1980s. Enjoy this walk down memory lane I've put together, and maybe someday there will be new life inside 5011 Washington Ave.

