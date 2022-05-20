10 Services Your Evansville Rescue Mission Provides and How You Can Help

The Evansville Rescue Mission's motto is 'Loving the Lost'. Who are the lost? Sadly, that could be any of us at some point in our lives. The Evansville Rescue Mission has been proving a number of services to help people get back on their feet for over 100 years right here in Evansville.

10 Services Your Evansville Rescue Mission Provides Your Evansville Rescue Mission is so much more than a men's homeless shelter. They provide a lot of services to give a hand up, not a handout. ERM has been serving Evansville, Indiana for over 100 years, thanks to volunteers.

Work continues on The Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission and on Mission Grounds Coffee Shop’s new Washington Square location on South Green River Road. Your ERM is planning a Grand Opening for the new store on June 13th, followed by the coffee shop the first week of July!!! All the proceeds from these new stores will go to provide food, shelter, and programming for our guests and residents at the Mission!

Tracy L. Gorman President / CEO

Ways To Help

Currently, the Thrift Store is in need of daytime volunteers to get everything ready for the big grand opening at Washington Square Mall. Email taylor.humphrey@ermstaff.org to sign up.

Donate #MeetTheChallenge

You can make a HUGE impact in the lives of our struggling neighbors: A generous donor has contributed $20,000 and challenged YOU to match it!

Your gift will have 2x THE IMPACT in our Tri-State area to provide:

Hot meals (just $2.93 each)

Safe shelter

Clothing

Life-changing programming and care for those hurting and in need

This challenge ends on May 31. Don’t wait – #MeetTheChallenge today! Give as generously as you can and double your impact in the lives of our community’s less fortunate.

Prepare and Serve Meals

Three hot meals a day, seven days a week are served at the Residence Center, located on our main campus at 500 E. Walnut St., Evansville, IN 47713. CLICK HERE to volunteer.