Enjoy Trick or Treating This Halloween Inside a Tennessee Cave

We don't know for sure if there are bats in the cave or not, but there definitely will be ghosts, goblins, and ghouls inside this Tennessee cavern.

Unique Halloween Experience

If you are looking for a unique and unusual way to celebrate Halloween with the kiddies this year, then you definitely want to check out the 2022 Trick Or Treat In The Cave happening just outside Knoxville, Tennessee. This family-friendly event is a wonderful way to enjoy a safe Trick or Treat experience in a fun and new way.

Photo by David Menidrey on Unsplash

What to Expect

Since the cave is underground, it will be a little on the chilly side at just 58 degrees so you will want to keep that in mind when planning your costumes. Outside the cave, you will find shopping from a number of businesses local to the Knoxville area. Don't miss out on the photo opportunities that will be waiting for you and be sure you stop to enjoy a cup of coffee or hot cocoa near the bonfire.

Trick or treat along the Cave Path that’s lit purple and orange in your favorite Halloween Costume. Gather yummy treats and surprises among the stalagmites and stalactites! You will see many fun surprises around each corner as you celebrate this Family Fun and Safe Halloween Knoxville Tradition at Cherokee Caverns!

When and Where Cherokee Caverns are located near Knoxville, Tennesse and this family-friendly event is stroller and wheelchair accessible. Trick or Treat In The Cave will take place six nights this October.

Friday, October 21st from 5 pm - 8 pm

Saturday, October 22nd from 3 pm - 8 pm

Sunday, October 23rd from 3 pm - 8 pm

Friday, October 28th from 5 pm - 8 pm

Saturday, October 29th from 3 pm - 8 pm

Sunday, October 30th from 3 pm - 8 pm How To Get Tickets Tickets can be purchased at the event - cash and credit will both be accepted - and tickets are just $12 for anyone four years old or older. Those younger than 4 are admitted free. Cherokee Cavern is located at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway, Knoxville, Tennessee. Parking is free. Learn more by visiting the Cherokee Caverns website.

[SOUCE: Cherokee Caverns]