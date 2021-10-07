Get ready for some Halloween fun in Newburgh with an awesome event coming up to benefit the Warrick Parks Foundation. This family-friendly event promises tons of fun and all for a great cause.
You and your family will be able to enjoy safe trick or treating with local area non-profits and businesses, as well as food trucks, costume contests and even a photo booth. According to a post on social media,
ENTERTAINMENT IN THE AMPHITHEATER will include music and a costume contest. Details coming soon!FOOD TRUCKS will include S&S BBQ & Annie's Ice Cream, Chino Taco, Kona Ice of Evansville, and JB’s Barnyard.
Plus, there will be entertainment including,
- Magician David Ramey - featured at the The Magic Castle
- Newburgh's Spooky Storyteller, Mary Jo Huff
- Tarot Card Readings
Organizers are even planning to host a 21 and over area with beer and wine selections available. The event, in its second year, will take place in Friedman Park in Newburgh and is aptly name Halloween in the Park. Happening on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 4 pm to 8 pm, this family-friendly, four-hour event costs just $5 per car to enjoy.
Proceeds from the Second Annual Halloween in the Park will go to benefit the Warrick Parks Foundation, "a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing and maintaining our community’s beautiful parks, trails, and public spaces for the enjoyment of residents and visitors for generations to come." To learn more about the Warrick Parks Foundation and the work they do, you can visit them on their official Facebook page.
[Source: Halloween in the Park Event page via Facebook]