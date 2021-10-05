We are getting closer to the big event! The Virtual Spooky River City Pride event is coming up on October 23rd and we can't wait!
So if you don't know, the pride event planned for later this month was changed to a virtual event because of the continuing pandemic and additional cases of the Delta variant. It is the hope of the organizers at River City Pride that this decision will help protect the most vulnerable members of the LGBTQIA+ in our community.
Now, just because the event is going virtual does not mean that our friends at River City Pride don't still have a ton of fun up their sleeves. On the contrary, the virtual event which takes place on October 23rd from 3 pm - 7 pm, will include live music, drag performances, celebrity guests and a whole lot more!
We're excited to tell you about the most recent addition to the River City Pride Virtual Spooky Pride! They are hosting a virtual costume contest!!! You can participate by submitting your costume entry now through Sunday, October 17th. There are three categories: Ages 0-17, Ages 18+ and Pets. Once the submission window closes, public voting will begin on October 18th and continue through Friday, October 22nd. There will be prizes awarded to the most liked photo from each category.
So how do you enter the Spooky Pride Virtual Costume Contest? It is actually pretty simple. You just head over to the submission form found here and fill out the requested information. Then just upload your costume photo and hit the submit button. It's that easy! Winners will be contacted via phone by a representative of River City Pride.
Once you have submitted your entry to the costume contest, don't forget to head over to the official Virtual Spooky Pride event page to RSVP.
To learn more about River City Pride and all they do for the local LGBTQIA+ community, check out their website here.