June is finally here and that means we are celebrating Pride all month long! Here in Evansville things are kicking off this Saturday, June 4th with the River City Pride Parade and Festival and we have all the details you need to take part in the celebration!

Meet River City Pride

River City Pride is Evansville's newest LGBTQIA+ organization. The focus of River City Pride is to unite, educate, and serve the community, and they spent months in preparation for the festivities in downtown Evansville this weekend.

Evansville's First-Ever Pride Parade and Festival

Remember, back in 2019, pre-pandemic? That was when River City Pride hosted Evansville's first-ever Pride Parade and Festival. It was an incredible day full of joy, love, and celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies. The streets were lined with people cheering as the parade made its way through downtown Evansville and once the parade came to a close, the festival began!

Back for 2022

We are so excited that River City Pride will make a triumphant return with the 2022 Pride Parade and Festival hosted by River City Pride and we are proud to once again be the media partners for this colorful and inclusive event. It is all happening this weekend in downtown on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The Parade

Come out and celebrate a beautiful day of love and line the streets to cheer on the River City Pride Parade. The parade will begin at 11 am at the intersection of 4th and Mulberry Streets and will travel up 4th Street to Main Street. From there the parade will make its way down the 300 block of Main before heading back towards Haynie's Corner by way of 3rd Street.

Your Grand Marshals

The Grand Marshals for the 2022 parade have been appointed. They include Craig Duke, the former Newburgh Pastor who appeared on the HBO television series "We're Here," along with Ange Humphrey, host of Local Lifestyles on Eyewitness News WEHT and WTVW and Pastor at Fresh Air Community of Faith. In addition to these amazing community allies, four-year-old Koah Strong, a young man battling neuroblastoma, has been appointed as Junior Grand Marshal. I am incredibly honored to say that I too have been asked to be a Grand Marshal as well.

Grand Marshals Koah Strong, Kat Mykals, Craig W. Duke, and Ange Humphrey!! We will also be joined by Miss & Mister River City Pride, Paris Starz and Nacho Bidness!!

Special Guests

Joining River City Pride for the parade and festival will be Monica Beverly Hillz, who appeared on Season 5 of Rupaul's Drag Race, along with Miss River City Pride, Paris Starz, and Mr. River City Pride, Bacho Bidness.

Where To Find The Festival

The festival will take place in Evansville's historic Haynie's Corner Arts District with the parade kicking off at 11 am and the festival beginning at 12 pm.



A Day of Love, Inclusivity, and Fun For Everyone

During the festival, you will find a number of local, area food trucks, dozens of vendors, live entertainment across two stages throughout the day, a beer garden for those 21 and older, and a fun zone to accommodate the kids as well. There is no admission charge to attend the festival and it is free to line the streets to watch the parade as well.

Festival Entertainment Lineup

There will be two stages with entertainment beginning at 12 noon on Saturday.

Main Stage Lineup

12:00 pm Angel Rhodes

1:00 pm Drag Show

3:00 pm Drk Wtr

4:30 pm Gavin Eddings

5:30 pm Drag Show

7:00 pm Graduation "for seniors that didn't get to be themselves"

8:00 pm Drag Show

Bokeh Stage Lineup

12:30 pm WERQ Fitness

2:00 pm Drag Show

4:00 pm Stagetwo Productions

7:00 pm The Pits (hosted by Bokeh Lounge)

Follow River City Pride on Facebook.