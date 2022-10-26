Enjoy Spooky, Safe, Family Fun at Downtown Evansville’s Trunk or Treat Car Show on Saturday
Our friends with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (Downtown Evansville) have organized another super fun event for the whole family - it's the return of one of our favorite new events from last year, and it involves costumes, cars, and prizes!
The 2nd annual Halloween Stroll and Trunk or Treat Car Show is happening this Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM on the Main Street walkway in Downtown Evansville (from 2nd to 6th).
Look for me and Liberty at the MY105.3 tent - stop by and see us to get a free MY105.3 t-shirt or some other station swag. Lib and I will also be judging the Halloween costume contest, so make sure you dress to impress!
Car Show Info
There is no charge to bring your car to the show downtown, but you must register if you want to participate. Register with your name and car information to events@downtownevansville.com or register at the main tent on the 200 Block of Main Street at the show. And we would love for you to fill up your trunk with all kinds of treats for the kiddos who will be coming by. Here is the schedule for Saturday
- 10 AM: Cars begin to arrive and set up
- 11 AM-2 PM: Show off your ride
- 2 PM: Trophy presentation (see all of the categories HERE)
What Else is Happening?
While you stroll up and down Main Street, checking out all of the sweet rides in the car show, you can also pick up some candy from over 20 downtown businesses. There will also be crafts and face painting, some spooky, fun music, and more, and it's all FREE!