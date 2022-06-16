The Evansville Otters are Hosting a Heroic and Historic Weekend at Bosse Field

I realize the weather is supposed to be pretty hot this weekend, although it should be a bit of a break from what we've been dealing with, but you should let that keep you from getting out to Bosse Field. In fact, watching an Evansville Otters game at Bosse Field might just be a perfect thing to do this weekend - there is plenty of shade and there is always a nice breeze blowing through the stands.

If you're a fan of watching baseball in a historic ballpark like Bosse Field, then you've probably already enough - you're sold, but maybe you need a little more convincing. Okay, I can do that. A couple of the Evansville Otters' most popular promotional games are happening this Saturday and Sunday - perfect for you and your family (even those with four legs).

Superhero Night - Saturday, June 18

This is your lucky night because had it not been for some crappy weather earlier this season, you would have missed Superhero night. The original game was postponed, so now Superhero Night is happening this Saturday. Everyone is invited to dress up as their superhero - little kids and big kids at heart. There will be real superheroes all over the place, both on and off the field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm between the Otters and the Lake Erie Crushers.

Salute to the Negro Leagues & Dog Days of Summer - Sunday, June 19

On Sunday, June 19th the Otters, along with the Evansville African American Museum, will pay tribute to the trailblazing athletes from the Negro Baseball Leagues. The Otters will be wearing vintage replica Negro League baseball jerseys that night. And every Sunday home game this season is a Dog Day of Summer. Bring your furry four-legged friend out to Bosse Field for some exciting Otterball and $2 hot dogs - that's cheap enough that you and your pooch can have one. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm.

Tickets are available online here. Keep in mind that online sales close three hours before game time. Any tickets after that will need to be purchased at the Bosse Field box office.

