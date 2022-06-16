Time is Running Out for 17 Indiana Shelter Dogs – Fosters Needed by Thursday, June 16

*** TO APPLY TO FOSTER ONE OF THESE DOGS PLEASE FILL OUT A FOSTER APPLICATION. DO NOT CONTACT THE SHELTER DIRECTLY.***

It's a sad truth - there are more pets than there are homes for them. And, unfortunately, due to pet overpopulation, some shelters have to euthanize animals.

If that breaks your heart, there are a couple of things you can do.

As Bob Barker always said, control the pet population. HAVE YOUR PET SPAYED OR NEUTERED. Donate to your favorite shelter to help them save as many lives as they can. Foster and adopt shelter pets.

One of the most amazing area no-kill shelters that we have in the tri-state area is It Takes a Village. They work night and day to rehome animals. And they do a great job.

Yesterday, they posted on Facebook that they need a little extra help to save some doggos from a partner shelter that will be forced to make the hard choice to euthanize on Friday if foster homes aren't found.

Get our free mobile app

URGENT A partner shelter has reached out to us for help as they are overcrowded and will have to euthanize these dogs on Friday. This is not something they want to do but they have no other options.

We cannot pull any of these dogs unless we have foster homes lined up for them by Thursday afternoon and/or move some of the dogs at our rescue center into foster homes. We have very little information about these dogs but will post under each photo once we know more.

Foster applications may be completed at itvrescue.org.

PLEASE NO NEGATIVE COMMENTS AS THIS DOES NOT HELP THESE DOGS AND THIS IS NOT THE FAULT OF THE SHELTER THAT THEY ARE AT. Let’s share this post to try to save these dogs lives.

*It Takes A Village Recsue is NOT euthanizing these dogs.*

17 Indiana Dogs Need Foster Homes by Thursday, June 16, 2022

Didn't see anyone you liked? Head on over to ITV to foster a dog at the shelter to free up a spot for one of these dogs.

The shelter is also actively seeking fosters for dogs in their care and some new ones coming in.

WE NEED FOSTER HOMES! We are told that they are pug/spaniel mixes but we are really not sure of their breed. They range from 4 Months to 4 years old. Stop in today from 12-7 if you can help by fostering.

ITV ITV - loading...

ITV ITV loading...

ITV ITV loading...

ITV ITV loading...

ITV ITV loading...