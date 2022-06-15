Sahara Desert Dust from Africa in Evansville Skies This Week
If it looks a little hazy outside, that's not the smoke you're seeing. That's actually dust from Africa!
You are going to want to keep an eye on the sky this week, as the sky will be a little hazier than usual. It will be a beautiful sight to see, but if you're wondering why it will be so hazy over the next few days, it's all due to the Sahara Desert.
Saharan Dust in the Evansville Skies This Week
The Sarahan dust will be in the Evansville area this week Wednesday through Sunday. According to Indiana Storm Chasers:
Saharan dust from Africa has made the long journey across the Atlantic Ocean and will now reach the Upper Midwest. The entire region will be affected by this, especially those with allergies. More amazing sunsets will be visible, so break out your camera and take a trip this week to watch the sun go down.
How Did It Get Here?
To understand how the Saharan Dust made its way from Africa to the Evansville area, KHOU explains:
What happens is thunderstorms develop during the monsoonal season, which is from May to September, and as it happens, storms develop, and as they collapse they create outflow boundaries.
Those outflow boundaries are just a big rush of air.
As that air rushes through the Sahel and into the Saharan desert, it picks up dust.
That dust lifts into the air and gets lofted by the trade winds and is carried thousands of miles across the Atlantic.
What to Look Out For
Over the next few days here in the Evansville area, you will notice some beautiful sunrises and sunsets that will have deep red and orange hues. According to Fox 59:
Under dense conditions, the sky may appear milky white during the day with the dust blocking light and causing muted sunsets in the evening.
While it may be beautiful, it could create some issues for some people. high concentrations of fine dust particles could cause you a little difficulty if you have respiratory issues.