See Inside Guy Fieri’s New Family Entertainment Destination ‘Downtown Flavortown’ in Pigeon Forge, TN

You either know him from his multiple shows on The Food Network, his restaurant empire, or a silly meme, many call him The Mayor of Flavortown, I'm talking about Guy Fieri.

I have personally been a fan of Guy Fieri since he won the 2nd season of The Next Food Network Star. That was way back in 2006. Fast forward to 2022 and the Fieri empire is growing by leaps and bounds. Guy has his own brand, Knuckle Sandwich, and he has a hand in multiple projects.

Food Network Shows

Next Food Network Star

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Guy's Grocery Games

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

Guy's Ranch Feast

Guy Off the Hook

Guy! Hawaiian Style

Guy's All-American Road Trip

Guy & Hunter's European Vacation



Guy's Big Bite



Guy's Big Game



Guy's Big Project



Guy's Chance of a Lifetime



Guy's Family Road Trip



Tournament of Champions - 3 Seasons

Sometimes it pays to be a Superfan!

“One of the greatest ways to get to somebody, or to help is through food—you’ve got to have the feeling of giving back, everybody should be doing this”

— Guy Fieri

Downtown Flavortown is the first of its kind in the Guy Fieri portfolio. Guy partnered with FACE Amusement for this exciting new family destination in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Guy Fieri's Downtown Flavortown Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Ribbon Cutting Downtown Flavortown is a family entertainment center that includes a restaurant showcasing Guy Fieri's famous culinary combinations; a 14-lane Duck Pin bowling alley; over 10,000 square feet of state-of-the-art arcade games; and a full-service tiki bar.