See Inside Guy Fieri’s New Family Entertainment Destination ‘Downtown Flavortown’ in Pigeon Forge, TN

You either know him from his multiple shows on The Food Network, his restaurant empire, or a silly meme, many call him The Mayor of Flavortown, I'm talking about Guy Fieri.

I have personally been a fan of Guy Fieri since he won the 2nd season of The Next Food Network Star. That was way back in 2006. Fast forward to 2022 and the Fieri empire is growing by leaps and bounds. Guy has his own brand, Knuckle Sandwich, and he has a hand in multiple projects.

Food Network Shows

  • Next Food Network Star
  •  Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
  • Guy's Grocery Games

  • Guy's Ranch Kitchen

  • Guy's Ranch Feast

  • Guy Off the Hook

  • Guy! Hawaiian Style

  • Guy's All-American Road Trip
    • Guy & Hunter's European Vacation
    • Guy's Big Bite
    • Guy's Big Game
    • Guy's Big Project
    • Guy's Chance of a Lifetime
    • Guy's Family Road Trip
    • Tournament of Champions - 3 Seasons
Sometimes it pays to be a Superfan!

Guy Fieri Foundation

“One of the greatest ways to get to somebody, or to help is through food—you’ve got to have the feeling of giving back, everybody should be doing this”

— Guy Fieri

Downtown Flavortown is the first of its kind in the Guy Fieri portfolio. Guy partnered with FACE Amusement for this exciting new family destination in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Guy Fieri's Downtown Flavortown Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Ribbon Cutting

Downtown Flavortown is a family entertainment center that includes a restaurant showcasing Guy Fieri's famous culinary combinations; a 14-lane Duck Pin bowling alley; over 10,000 square feet of state-of-the-art arcade games; and a full-service tiki bar.

