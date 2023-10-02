Get ready for a legendary night with the one and only, Bob Dylan!

Bob Dylan is coming to the Aiken Theatre at the Old National Events Plaza for his World Wide Tour, "Rough and Rowdy Ways" on December 3rd.

Newstalk 1280 WGBF wants you to win tickets before you can buy them on us!

Register now through Friday morning for your chance to win a pair of tickets and be watching your Newstalk 1280 app for a special code to buy tickets before they go on sale.

