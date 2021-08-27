School is back in session for most area schools and to celebrate, we've teamed up with Robert John & Associates to grant the one tri-state school's parent-teacher organization $1,000 to use on whatever they want! The contest started last Monday and school PTOs from all over Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southern Illinois have been going head-to-head to prove that they have the MOST SCHOOL SPIRIT!

We are at the end of week two and since voting goes through Sept 7, there's PLENTY of time left to get your votes in. Vote as many times as you wish!

What can a school's PTO do with $1,000? Here are some ideas:

Teacher Appreciation Events

A School Supply Stash

A Family Fun Night

Rewards for Students

Birthday Celebration Items

New Indoor Play Equipment for Rainy Days

New School Spirit Banners

Landscaping and Playground Updates

Interactive Hallway Decals

Murals

Technology Upgrade

Big Screen for All School Presentation

Now, keep in mind there can only be ONE winning school PTO! So, I'm feeling generous and will give you ANOTHER hint. The TOP 3 schools represent all three states! What?! But we'll keep the mystery going a little - the order of the top 3 - that's still a secret.

We still have a LOT of time left in this contest. At this point, it's truly anyone's game. So, keep sharing! Keep voting! You can vote as many times as you want! Keep appreciating your PTOs and all they do for your school!

Voting will be open on August 16th and run thru September 7th. If you'd like to add a school to the list, please email our editor here.

This contest is a multi-station contest. (WBKR, WKDQ, WJLT, WGBF-FM, WGBF-AM, WOMI, WDKS) All Townsquare Media contest rules apply. Voting is conducted via a third-party voting platform Crowdsignal and is not controlled by Townsquare Media employees. Prize will be provided by Robert John & Associates Law Offices of Evansville. Winning PTO will be contacted after September 7, 2021 and arrangements will be made at that time to present the check. All taxes are the responsibility of the winning party. *School must be within a 100-mile radius from Evansville, IN. ALL TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CONTEST RULES APPLY.

