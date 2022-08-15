My School Rules 2022 – Win $1,000 For Your School

We've got spirit, yes we do! We've got spirit, how 'bout you?

My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest in the tri-state is BACK for 2022 and we are so excited to announce that we've teamed up with Robert John & Associates again to grant the winning area school $1,000 to use on... well.. whatever they want!

We had a blast last fall presenting the $1,000 check to Mary Carico Catholic School in Philpot, KY. Check out our video of the check presentation below. And we can't wait to see what area school will RULE 2022!

MY SCHOOL RULES 2022 CONTEST RULES

All area schools within a 100-mile radius of Evansville, IN are eligible to enter. If you'd like to make sure your school is on the list, please email our editor right here. This year, we are shaking things up a bit and doing tiered voting. We'll have open voting with all schools on August 15th. But then on August 22nd, we'll tally the votes and the top 20 schools will go head to head in a brand new poll. On August 29th, we'll pull the top 5 schools and again a brand new poll will go up for listeners to choose a winner which will be named on Tuesday, September 6th.

August 15th, 2022: Voting Open (ALL SCHOOLS)

August 22, 2022: Voting opens for Top 20 Schools

August 29, 2022: Voting opens for Top 5 Schools

September 6th: We'll name the TOP SCHOOL in the TRI-STATE!

Download our app and turn on notifications to be reminded to vote when each new tier is open!

Get our free mobile app

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE TRI-STATE SCHOOL RIGHT HERE!

This contest is a multi-station contest. (WBKR, WKDQ, WJLT, WGBF-FM, WGBF-AM, WOMI, WDKS) Voting is conducted via a third-party voting platform Crowdsignal and is not controlled by Townsquare Media employees. The prize will be provided by Robert John & Associates Law Offices of Evansville. The winning school will be contacted after September 7, 2022, and arrangements will be made at that time to present the check. All taxes are the responsibility of the winning party. *School must be within a 100-mile radius from Evansville, IN. ALL TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CONTEST RULES APPLY.

So, let me ask again...

Want to make sure you remember to vote? Download our app and sign up for app alerts and sign up for our newsletter!

