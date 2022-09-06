My School Rules – 2022 WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT

Congrats to all our top five schools. You all put up a valiant effort! But there can only be one winner in MY SCHOOL RULES!

THE 2022 MY SCHOOL RULES WINNING SCHOOL IS...

My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest came back to the tri-state 2022 and we are so excited to announce Robert John & Associates is granting Sturgis Elementary in Kentucky $1,000 to use on whatever they want!

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-09-06 at 5.56.02 AM loading...

This contest is a multi-station contest. (WBKR, WKDQ, WJLT, WGBF-FM, WGBF-AM, WOMI, WDKS) All Townsquare Media contest rules apply. Voting is conducted via a third-party voting platform Crowdsignal and is not controlled by Townsquare Media employees. Prize will be provided by Robert John & Associates Law Offices of Evansville. Winning PTO will be contacted after September 7, 2021 and arrangements will be made at that time to present the check. All taxes are the responsibility of the winning party. *School must be within a 100-mile radius from Evansville, IN. ALL TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CONTEST RULES APPLY.

