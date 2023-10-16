As students head back to school after Fall Break to rock out the rest of the year, we at Townsquare Media have joined forces with Robert John & Associates for something very exciting.

Our brand spanking new Study Haul Scholarship Contest will present one lucky, hard-working local student with $1,500 to further their academic success in the form of a deposit to their CollegeChoice 529 account.

In order to be in the running, all a student needs is a nomination from a friend, teacher, parent, uncle, Memaw, mailman, or whoever wants to submit their name for an opportunity to win the scholarship. Heck, if you're a student and you want to nominate yourself, more power to you!

The nomination form below will be open until October 25th. Once all of the students have been presented, the community will then chime in to vote for who should be the winner of the $1,500 Study Haul Scholarship Contest. Voting will be held from October 30- November 5th.

That winner will receive a visit from Townsquare Media on-air personalities and representatives from Robert John & Associates as well as their big prize in the form of a U-Gift.

After that, I have no doubt that the deserving student will go on to do amazing and wonderful things as they further their education. Because that's just how it's done here in the Tri-State!

*Winner must live within a 100-mile radius of Townsquare Media Evansville and will have 30 days to open a participating CollegeChoice529 account. Failure to do so will result in forfeiting the scholarship to an alternate winner. Details about UGift can be found here. The contest opens on October 16, 2023.* All Townsquare Media rules and contest rules apply.