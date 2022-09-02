Say Bye, Bye, Bye to Summer with a Soundtrack That Will Take You Back #teenagedirtbag

If you listen to KISS 106 on the regular, first of all, thanks! We make sure your everyday song list is complete with Beyonce', Jack Harlow, Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo, and basically all of the top hits of today. Since we can play All the Hits, we are doing that for a special Labor Day soundtrack.

Hey Genie, Take Us Back to 1999

Christina has changed a bit in 23 years. Wait, how in the heck was 1999 23 years ago?

Just in case you have forgotten the lyrics...

'If you wanna be with me Baby, there's a price to pay I'm a genie in a bottle (In a bottle, baby) You gotta rub me the right way (Yeah) If you wanna be with me I can make your wish come true You gotta make a big impression (Oh yeah) Gotta like what you do'

Pick A Boy Band

You will hear some Backstreet Boys this weekend. Oh, and Backstreet's back for real! They are on tour and stopping in Nashville next week...Did someone say road trip?

Teenage Dirtbag Weekend

Our song list is perfect for going through those old pics, and showing the world of TikTok.

