Rush Limbaugh Passes Away at Age 70

After over a year-long battle with lung cancer, legendary conservative talk radio host, Rush Limbaugh passed away Wednesday (February 17th, 2021) at the age of 70. The announcement of his passing was made public by his wife, Kathryn, according to Fox News.

Limbaugh's health had been on the decline since being diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in January of 2020, and had worsened in recent months causing him to miss shows as he worked to heal.

His radio career spanned five decades, starting in the 1970s. The show became nationally syndicated in 1988 and has been one of the top-rated shows on talk radio stations across the country ever since.

In a statement released to affiliates after the news of his passing broke, Peter Tripi of Premiere Radio Networks, the company who syndicated the show to affiliates like us, said , "All of Rush's audio has been extensively archived and cataloged by subject, topic and opinion," and that the network "will be able to pull segments that are relevant for each day's news cycle and allow us to feature the best of Rush for the full three hours of the program."

The network planned to run a three-hour tribute show during his regular time slot on Wednesday.

Limbaugh was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1993, the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1998, and five-time winner of the National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Award for Excellence in Syndicated and Network Broadcasting.

Outside of his radio show credits, he wrote eight books, and spent some time in the world of TV, at one point hosting his own show, along with a short stint as football commentator on ESPN.

Our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

[Sources: Fox News / Biography.com]