Johnny Depp's Testimony

On Tuesday, actor Johnny Depp took the stand for the first time during his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, whom he claims falsely accused him of domestic violence. He told jurors he felt compelled to sue Heard out of an obsession for the truth.

“My goal is the truth because it killed me that all these people I had met over the years ... that these people would think that I was a fraud,” he said.

What is the Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit itself pertains to whether Heard libeled Depp when she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic violence” in a piece she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. Although Depp is not mentioned by name, his lawyers state it is a clear reference to the accusations the Aquaman actress made when the couple divorced in 2016 and she filed a restraining order against the actor.

During his testimony, Depp denied ever hitting Heard, calling the physical and sexual assault allegations against him “disturbing,” “heinous,” and “not based in any species of truth.”

“Nothing of the kind ever happened,” Depp said.

Johnny Depp's Testimony Included His History with Substance Abuse

In his testimony that lasted over an hour, Depp’s long, meandering responses detailed his career, his marriage with Heard, and his childhood.

Depp responded to Heard’s allegations of substance abuse. The actor stated that he was addicted to pain medication after an injury that occurred on the set of the fourth Pirates of the Caribbean film but weaned himself off and has since experienced long periods of sobriety.

“The characterization of my substance abuse that’s been delivered by Ms. Heard is grossly embellished,” Depp said. “And I’m sorry to say, but a lot of it is just plainly false. I think that it was an easy target for her to hit."

Celebrity Witnesses

As the $50 million lawsuit continues, notable witnesses such as James Franco, Elon Musk, and Paul Bettany are scheduled to take the stand.

Depp’s testimony will continue into Wednesday and Heard is expected to take the stand later in the trial.

Where can you live stream the trial?

Need More Info About Domestic Abuse?

