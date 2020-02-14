The New Suit for “The Batman” Movie Has Been Revealed

Robert Pattinson is set to take up the mantle of Bruce Wayne in the latest iteration of the caped crusader in the DC Movie Series "The Batman". This movie is scheduled for release in 2021 and will be the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe and a reboot of the Batman film franchise.

The design of the new batsuit has been released and has been met with some mixed reviews. Some say it reminds them of the more armor-plated style used in the "INJUSTICE" video game, while others say it looks like a mix between Daredevil and a Star Wars Stormtrooper.

Check out the official trailer for "The Batman" and let me know in the comments what do YOU think of the new suit?

