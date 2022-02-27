The wait is almost over, Guy Fieri's new family entertainment experience 'Downtown Flavortown' is scheduled to open in Pigeon Forge just in time for spring break.

What Makes Downtown Flavortown Unique?

Guy Fieri has 17 different brands of restaurants, with locations all over the world. You can even enjoy one of Guy's signature burgers at sea on a Carnival cruise. Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge will be the first of its kind in Guy's vast restaurant portfolio.

Seating for over 300, plus 10,000 square feet full of the best state-of-the-art arcade games and virtual reality

Photo opportunity in front of an iconic 1968 Chevy Camaro

Guy's award-winning Unique menu options

Craft cocktails

Tiki bar

14 Duckpin bowling alley

Options for private parties

What's on the Menu?

I have only had the pleasure of trying a few of Guy Fieri's signature dishes, and they have all been Off the Chain. The official menu of Downtown Flavortown hasn't been announced yet, but according to a press release from FACE Hospitality, there will be a variety of Guy's famous eats.

Trash Can Nachos

Guy's award-winning Bacon Mac ’N’ Cheeseburger

Chilli Mac n Cheese Waffle

Hot Honey Chicken ‘n’ Fries Waffle

Cheesecake Challenge

Layered Chocolate Whiskey Cake

“No matter where you go in this great country, I can put ya on the road to Flavortown, real-deal food and good times, that’s what I’m all about. But there’s one experience that I’ve been saving for a special time and place. I’m talking next level, go big or go home, the ultimate party. And I’m bringing the great people of Pigeon Forge with me…to Downtown Flavortown. Scratch-made food, craft cocktails, tiki bar, bowling, gaming…you name it, we’re bringing it!" ~ Guy Fieri

When and Where:

According to the Downtown Flavortown Facebook page, the opening date is March 2022. There are some hints in the Facebook comments as to the exact date.



