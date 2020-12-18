Let’s Get ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ to Feature the Tri-State

Most of my Friday nights involve a marathon of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on The Food Network or Triple D, as real fans call it.

Triple D has made stops in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky, but non of our local eateries have ever been featured. We need to fix this in 2021. I have spent way too much time on the Food Network site, trying to figure out how to get the show to film here. Silly me, there's a form on Guy's site!

We have an endless selection of locally owned 'Dives', that Guy would go bananas over! How off the hook would it be to have your favorite restaurant featured on DDD?

The official Guy Fieri Merchandise online shop is full of t-shirts and swag that are off the chain. I should probably own stock in his merch, for as much as I have!

I'll admit it, I have a weird obsession with Guy Fieri. I binge watch Guys Grocery Games, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and basically every show that Guy is in. I've been to two of his restaurants, in search of 'Guy Swag', and of course, hoping he's there to check on the day to day operations. I also may or may not have a life-size cutout of Guy in my house...I Do.

