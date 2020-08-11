20 Tri-State Restaurants Diners Drive-Ins & Dives Should Feature

We have so many amazing restaurants here in the Tri-State, yet guess how many have been on 'Diners Drive-Ins & Dives? None of them. We need to do something about that. If you've ever watched the show, you know that it doesn't have to be a spot that falls into one of those categories. Sometimes it's a particular dish that grabs his attention. This is usually because of the uniqueness of the food. And by unique, I mean that it's something that I would never try.

My pallet is very 'Kid menu' friendly, but I'll sit and watch Triple D all day. Now, not only has the show never been anywhere really close to us, it's been at least 9 years since Guy has filmed in Indiana. That in itself should be a crime. So, let's spread the word, and get these local eateries some national attention. They could all certainly use it right about now.