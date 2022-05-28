Wisconsin Restaurant Manager Just Won Food Network Competition

Geronimo Hospitality

Congratulations are in order! The Stateline's very own Emily Hopper is now a Food Network champion!

Guy Fieri is pretty much the coolest guy around. I mean, who else just wakes up one day and decides they're the 'Mayor of Flavortown.'

So when you get the chance to actually meet Guy Fieri, that's pretty momentous, but when you get the chance to compete on his show and WIN?!?!?! That's incredible!

That's exactly what happened this week for Wisconsin restaurant owner, Emily Hopper.

Emily is the general manager of Lucy's #7 Burger Bar in Beloit and last night (Thursday, May 26) she appeared on Guy's Grocery Games.

On the show she competed against three other chefs in the episode titled 'Burgers or Bust!'

Spoiler alert, she won!

Not only did she win bragging rights, she won $18,000 too!

Emily is pretty fun. I've been lucky enough to work with her a few times during our visits to Beloit on Good Day Stateline.

While taste testing burgers, pork rinds and dessert is always fun with her...

I have to say, playing the potato chip game was by far the most fun I've had at Lucy's #7 Burger Bar!

One of Lucy's #7 Burger Bar's claims to fame is their burger of the month, which, no surprise here... changes each month.

For May they've been featuring a peanut butter and jelly burger


They also change their hours around this time each year to make sure you can stop by for a burger during the Beloit Farmers Market

I'm officially hungry.

