I first met Kara Grey years ago when she auditioned for our Battle for the Big O talent contest. She was sensational, for the record, and ultimately qualified for the finale event at Diamond Lake's Good Time Theatre with a rousing rendition of "House of the Rising Sun." There was absolutely no doubt that Kara could sing, but she was fearless, funny and full of personality.

While she didn't claim the top prize at the Battle that year, she and I remained friends and reconnected a couple of years later when she appeared on a season of ABC's The Bachelor. Her stint in the Agoura Hills, California mansion didn't extend past the season premiere that year. No, she didn't get a rose in the first rose ceremony. But, looking back, it didn't matter at all. Kara didn't need TV to find her Prince Charming. No, Eddie was waiting for her . . . on an online dating site. After a couple of months of undeniable chemistry and connection, he packed up his life in Georgia and moved to Kentucky. And, fun fact, he and Kara just celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary on New Year's Eve.

Kara and Eddie Anderson both work as teachers in Grayson County, Kentucky and, apparently, neither one of them can cook. After all, that's how you get cast on Food Network's Worst Cooks in America. Kara admits that she wanted to go on a show with Eddie because she wanted "to show him off." But, she knew it had to be the RIGHT show.

Well, they found it! Kara says that when they saw that Worst Cooks in America was casting duos, they knew it was the perfect show for them. In her words, "We just so happen to be terrible cooks." Heck, even her mom agreed. She nominated them. LOL!

This morning, Kara and Eddie joined the WBKR morning show to chat with Angel and me about their big adventure in the Food Network kitchen!

The season premiere of the new season of Worst Cooks in America airs tonight at 8pm CST. It's a 90-minute episode by the way and you'll have to tune in to see if Kara and Eddie make it to Week #2 to continue their quest in the kitchen for the grand prize of $25,000.

There are 12 contestants total (6 teams) competing in this brand new season. You can meet them HERE! The season finale is set for Wednesday, February 23rd. Worst Cooks in America is hosted by Chef Anne Burrell and Chef Cliff Crooks.

