Why Did These 4 Kentucky Restaurants Close After Appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?

Guy Fieri has been filming episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives since 2007. The Food Network show is now in its 36th season. That adds up to 1,280 restaurants featured, a lot of plates sampled, and a lot of pressure on chefs.

If Guy Fieri Visits, They Will Come

Undoubtedly, after an episode featuring your restaurant airs, you need to be prepared to get busy. The hope is that you will stay busy and each guest will have the same experience that the Food Network crew had.

With Guy Power Comes Great Responsibility

The Triple D effect brings enormous crowds to the restaurants that are featured on Guy Fieri's show on The Food Network. Guy encourages restaurant owners to be prepared for the out-of-bounds increase in sales. Guy takes his job seriously, "It's a huge responsibility. One owner told me it changed the economic profile of his family."

Kentucky Has Been Featured 12 Times on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Friends, I really dug deep for this one. I could've sworn that Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson's Louisville, KY breakfast restaurant was featured on Triple D. It wasn't, but SuperChef Darnell has competed in Guy's Grocery Games and Tournament of Champions.

So, if we are planning a road trip to visit all of the Triple D spots in Kentucky, there is a little bit of research that needs to be done first. Don't worry, I've done said research and eliminated the joints that are closed. But WHY did they close?

J.J. McBrewster's - Lexington, KY - CLOSED

While I'm not sad that I never had the chance to try the hickory-smoked goat platter and mutton dinner, Guy loved their sauce when he visited in 2014. I clicked the link from The Food Network to J.J. McBrewster's website, and this is what appeared.

Over on the Facebook page, I found our answer.

Parkette Drive-In - Lexington, KY - CLOSED

I used to live in Lexington, in fact, my son was born there. The Parkette Drive-In was a super popular part of the city's history. Watch Manager Randy Kaplan make the heartbreaking announcement explaining why the Parkette Drive-In was closed by the new (Old) owners.

Guests of the Parkette have some very strong opinions about the abrupt closing:

Lexington was not given “closure” to this closure. After so many years of patronage, the least they could have done was make an announcement so folks could stop in one last time. Not the ending I’m sure Mr. Smiley would have wanted to the iconic restaurant he started. ~Tami Whitaker Raleigh

Virgil's Cafe - Bellevue, KY - CLOSED

Virgil's Cafe was featured on Triple D in 2011 and shared with their loyal customers that they were closing in December of 2015.

It is with heavy hearts that we let you know that Virgil’s Café has closed its doors. It has been a fantastic 6 ½ years & an honor to be a part of the Bellevue community. We greatly appreciate all the years you have allowed us to work with you & serve you. We greatly appreciate all the years you have allowed us to work with you & serve you. We have had many loyal guests, employees, & vendors as part of the Virgil’s family and truly value the lasting relationships we’ve made throughout our time here.

In 2018, former owner Chef Matthew Buschle partnered with several other chefs for a new venture in Ft. Thomas, KY.

Smokey Valley Truck Stop - Olive Hill, KY - CLOSED

After 42 years of making homemade coconut pies and other favorites, the Smokey Valley Truck stop closed in September of 2015. It certainly wasn't the Triple D curse that forced the truck stop to close, it was the plumbing. Unfortunately, the owner was going to have to basically start from scratch with an all-new sewage system to comply with the city. That cost was just too much, and Mrs. Flannery decided to close. But she'll never forget meeting Guy Fieri in 2008.

