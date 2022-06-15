The Hack Every Boy Mom Needs to Get That Gross Smell Out Of Your Bathroom

If you are constantly smelling urine in the bathroom, chances are you live in a house full of boys. Here's the hack you need to see that will change your life.

Let's be honest, boys can be a little messy in the bathroom. Whether you are potty training them or they're old enough to know how to aim when they pee, you are still going to end up with a mess around the toilet every now and then. Little boys, and even guys too, tend to leave a urine smell behind whenever they use the restroom. As a guy, you are either used to that smell or just never notice it. Women, on the other hand, can smell it a mile away. No matter how many times you spray air freshener, the smell still lingers.

If you're one of those who know what I am talking about and are tired of that bathroom smelling like urine, do I have a hack for you!

How to Get the Urine Smell Out of Your Bathroom

So you want to clean up in and around your toilet so your bathroom doesn't smell like urine anymore, all you need is a cheap bottle of foam shaving cream. If you have to, borrow your husband/boyfriend's shaving cream and use it...you know, since they are the ones responsible for the smell. If you don't already have any foam shaving cream, you can get some at the Dollar General or Walmart for around two dollars maximum.

Yes, shaving cream will remove the smell of urine from your bathroom floor and the trim around the toilet. I was today years old when I learned this too! You've probably never thought of using shaving cream like this before. However, once you see how to do this little hack, you will likely be using a lot more shaving cream.

All you have to do is spray the shaving cream inside, on top, and around the toilet. Anywhere that urine might settle. Make sure you spray it around the base of the toilet on the floor too. Then, you will want to scrub the shaving cream into the toilet and on the floor. Let it sit for a while and then wipe it away with a warm wet rag. Easy peasy, and it really works!

