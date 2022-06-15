Tell City, Indiana just shared some exciting news and local residents are thrilled! Mayor Chris Cail's office recently made a big Save the Date announcement on the city's official Facebook page. The city's annual fireworks celebration is set to return to the downtown area on Saturday, July 2nd!

Here's the official social media announcement.

I spoke with Mayor Chris Cail about the upcoming event. Not only is he personally excited about the return of fireworks, many people in the community are as well. Here are some of their social media reactions:

Teresa Faucett- I’m glad to see this. I’m so happy for our town to celebrate the 4th again.

Emily Riley- This is so awesome. It was crazy last year Troy had something but not tell City. I knew we could do better and I’m glad we are.

Emily James- Kudos to Chris Cail for bringing back this tradition!! He’s done so much for TC in such a short amount of time. I continue to be so impressed by his determination and hard work!! From the remodel of the pool to the fireworks. Also, many of the streets around town are finally getting a much-needed paving…….he is getting work done!!!

Mayor Cail says it's been about a decade since Tell City hosted fireworks on 4th of July Weekend and he's thrilled to share the opportunity for that tradition to return. I asked him what prompted the decision to bring the fireworks back and he said, "I wanted to see us bring back some of the great things I remembered as a kid and fireworks on the 4th was one of them."