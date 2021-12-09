Whether you remember him as Cactus Jack, Dude Love, Mankind, or just plain, ol' Mick Foley, he is one of the most notorious names in professional wrestling and he's coming to Southern Indiana.

No stranger to the Tristate, Mick Foley actually visited with fans at Evansville's Secret Headquarters back in March of 2020. It was the first time that the Hardcore Legend had visited the River City in twenty years.

Foley, who carries four world championships and eight tag team world championships under his belt, and is now a New York Times Best Selling Author, will be making his return to Southern Indiana, although he won't be coming to Evansville this time.

Get our free mobile app

Wrestling fans will be able to find him in Tell City, Indiana at Mascot Sports Cards & Collectibles. On Saturday, January 15, 2022, Mick Foley fans will be able to meet the Hardcore Legend and get an autograph as well. Mascot Sports Cards & Collectible will be offering a $40 package that will get you a meet and greet with Foley complete with photo-op and autograph.

The meet and greet will take place between 1 pm and 3 pm central standard time on January 15th and organizers say that as long as you are in line by 3 pm, you will be allowed to meet the wrestling legend.

...as long as you are in line by 3pm, you WILL meet Mick Foley. So there is no need to arrive right at 1pm or even to line up early. We encourage guests to come at any time between 1-3pm. All times are CT.

Mascots Sports Cards & Collectibles, located at 915 Jefferson Street in Tell City, Indiana, will provide participants with an 8x10 photo to use for the autograph or you may bring an item of your own choosing. Additional autographs will cost you $30 per item. To learn more about the Mick Foley Meet & Greet, and to find out more about Mascot Sports Cards & Collectibles, visit them on Facebook. Keep scrolling to see 10 Pro Wrestling Matches that Could Win a Gold Metal if Pro Wrestling Were an Olympic Sport.

Wrestling Matches That Could Win A Gold Metal If Professional Wresting Were An Olympic Sport I belelive that these are some of the best matches of all time. No gimmicks, just a good old fashioned match that told a great story and left the crowd in awe of what they just witnessed.