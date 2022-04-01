Earlier today, I was in the lobby manning the front desk when a lady came in to pick up tickets a friend of hers had won, and we got to talking about April Fool's Day.

APRIL FOOL'S DAY JOKES

Essentially, we both sort of agreed that, at this point, there's NO point in trying to pull a fast one on April 1st because everyone is ready for something like that to happen, and that it's probably a holiday best left for kids to enjoy. Sometimes when grown-ups go all in, it can get too out of hand. Plus, adults know how to be convincing.

Long story short...keep the jokes clean, fun, and harmless.

With that in mind, I tip my figurative hat to the Tell City Police Department for its new "addition" to the force.

APRIL FOOL'S JOKE: CLEAN, HARMLESS FUN...AND A GOAT

According to the TCPD's Facebook post:

"Today is a big day! TCPD has once again partnered with Tell City Troy-Township Schools to provide a unique addition to our School Resource Officer Program. Effective today’s date, we are deploying the First Odor Observing Livestock (FOOL). Archer, the vape detecting goat, has been assigned to SRO Flamion and will be searching school property for vaping devices. Archer uses his enhanced senses to indicate the presence of vaping odor by tapping on the source with his horns and in some cases fainting. We welcome Archer to the Marksmen Family!"

See? Clean, harmless fun. And FUNNY harmless fun.

And of all the comments/suggestions, I think this one is my favorite:

DO YOU NEED SMELLING SALTS IF A GOAT FAINTS?

I love goats. I always feed them when there's an opportunity. Secondly, I had forgotten goats faint. Well, not ALL goats faint. In fact, it's really only one type of goat--the Tennessee fainting goat.

I'm not sure if Archer is a Tennessee fainting goat or not. I imagine that wouldn't come in too handy on the police force. But I certainly hope he has a long and fruitful life full of grassy fields and vape pens to sniff out.

Oh, and maybe a fainting couch.

